http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.79 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 12.04 Change: -0.06
Au 1311.41 $/oz Change: -6.56
Pt 942.50 $/oz Change: -14.10
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Perth|Brazilian Development Bank|Copper|Pantera|PROJECT|Resources|Brazil|Drilling|Tony Polglase
Gold||Copper|PROJECT|Resources||Drilling|
gold|perth|brazilian-development-bank|copper|pantera-company|project|resources|brazil|drilling|tony-polglase
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Avanco reports maiden resource at Pantera

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Avanco reports maiden resource at Pantera

19th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Avanco Copper has reported a maiden mineral resource of 20.8-million tonnes, grading 1.7% copper and 0.2 g/t gold at its recently acquired Pantera copper project, in Brazil.

The project is estimated to host some 350 000 t of copper and a further 140 000 oz of gold, and has pushed Avanco’s Carajas resource base to beyond one-million tonnes of contained copper.

Advertisement

The Carajas mineral resource now stood at 58.3-million tonnes, grading 1.7% copper and 0.3 g/t gold for 1.01-million tonnes of copper and 666 100 oz of gold.

“This maiden resource estimate marks a number of significant milestones for Avanco, propelling the company’s Carajas resource base beyond the one-million tonnes of contained copper, and just as importantly, making rapid progress on a project that has defined our first transaction with Vale in the Carajas, and introduced us to the Brazilian Development Bank,” said Avanco MD Tony Polglase.

Advertisement

Avanco in January took an option to acquire the Pantera project from major Vale, with the option providing the Australian company with the right to acquire Pantera by either completing 14 000 m of drilling within two years and subsequently agreeing Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant measured and indicated resources hosted within the whole of the historical mineralised zone, thereafter establishing the acquisition price calculated at $0.04/lb of contained copper.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.376 1.173s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close