http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.78 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 14.00 Change: 0.09
Au 1304.63 $/oz Change: 3.97
Pt 891.79 $/oz Change: -9.35
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Australia's Wollongong Coal shuts down last operating mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Australia's Wollongong Coal shuts down last operating mine

10th April 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Wollongong Coal Ltd said on Wednesday it was suspending its last operational mine after putting its Wongawilli colliery under "care and maintenance," likely increasing the financial challenges the company faces.

Wollongong made the decision to suspend Wongawilli, located in New South Wales, after officials found another "fall" on the main belt road of the mine, according to a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Advertisement

In March, regulators ordered mining activities at Wongawilli to cease to ensure adequate control and risk measures were in place at the mine.

The inspections that led to the order to halt activities at Wongawilli also caused regulators to open an investigation into the company and whether it was complying with Australian work safety laws, Wollongong said on April 3.

Advertisement

Suspending the mine will cause about 45 job cuts, mainly affecting operators, electricians, fitters and deputies, the company said on Wednesday.

Wollongong's only other mine - the Russell Vale Colliery - has been under care and maintenance since 2015, it said.

The company said it has been sustaining "significant losses" as a result of the closure and the issues at both mines, prompting its majority owner and main customer Jindal Steel and Power, along with itself, to enter talks with creditors to restructure its debt.

Wollongong has a score of 1 according to StarMine's Combined Credit Risk Model, where a rank closer to 1 out of 100 denotes the greater probability of a default in the next year.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.237 1.011s - 270pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close