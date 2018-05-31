http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.65 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 12.52 Change: 0.00
Au 1303.50 $/oz Change: 6.00
Pt 912.00 $/oz Change: 4.91
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Australia’s junior exploration incentive to kick in

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Australia’s junior exploration incentive to kick in

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

31st May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Greenfield mineral explorers have been reminded that the federal government’s Junior Mineral Exploration Incentive (JMEI) will open on June 1.

The JMEI was passed through the Australian Parliament in March this year, and will see the government provide more than A$100-million over the next four years, to allow greenfield exploration programmes to distribute tax losses as a credit to their Australian resident shareholders.

Advertisement

“The JMEI enables eligible companies to generate tax credits by giving up a portion of their tax losses from greenfield mineral exploration expenditure, which can then be distributed to shareholders,” Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (Amec) CEO Warren Pearce said on Thursday.

“Twenty-three applicants were successful in accessing A$8.4-million of exploration credits for the 2017/18 income year. The balance remaining from the initial A$15-million allocation for 2017/18 will be added to the A$25-million exploration credits available for the 2018/19 round, with applicants now able to access credits totalling in excess of A$31.5-million.”

Advertisement

Pearce noted that applicants were limited to 5% of the available credits on a first-come, first-serve basis, with applications closing at 11.59pm AEST on June 30.

“This is a great opportunity for eligible companies to raise new capital for greenfield mineral exploration, increase their chances of successful discovery and future mine development, and for their investors to be rewarded.

“The re-designed JMEI was the outcome of considerable input from Amec, and therefore we look forward to the first announcement of a successful discovery as a direct result of funding from the JMEI,” Pearce said.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.503 2.138s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close