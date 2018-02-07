http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.71 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 11.91 Change: 0.02
Au 1328.62 $/oz Change: -12.35
Pt 986.50 $/oz Change: -10.49
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Coal|Efficiency|Evans|Export|Gas|Power|Asia|Australia|India|Greenhouse Gas Emissions|Greg Evans|Iron-ore|Southeast Asia
|Coal|Efficiency|Evans|Export|Gas|Power||||Iron-ore|
johannesburg|coal|efficiency|evans-company|export|gas|power|asia|australia-country|india-country|greenhouse-gas-emissions|greg-evans|iron-ore-person|southeast-asia
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Australia’s coal exports set new record in 2017

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Australia’s coal exports set new record in 2017

7th February 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Australia’s coal exports value reached a new record of $56.5-billion in 2017, Minerals Council of Australia coal executive director Greg Evans said on Wednesday.

The new coal export value record, at 35% higher than in 2016 and $10-billion higher than the previous record of $46.7-billion in 2011, indicates the strength of Australia’s second-largest export.

Advertisement

Iron-ore exports held the top spot with an export value of $63.3-billion.

During 2017, 200-million tonnes of thermal coal exports, worth $20.8-billion, had been reported, along with 172-million tonnes of metallurgical coal exports, valued at $35.7-billion.

Advertisement

Asia, from established north Asian markets to the fast growing economies of Southeast Asia and India, remains the top export destination.

“Southeast Asia is emerging as a significant new market for Australian coal owing to its recent investments in high efficiency, low emission coal-fired power plants significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Exports to this market were worth about $2-billion in 2017,” said Evans.

Export revenue coal continues to make a significant contribution to the domestic economy and provides 75% of the generation in the National Electricity Market, over 51 000 direct jobs and $5-billion in royalties every year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.236 1.092s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close