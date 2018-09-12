http://www.miningweekly.com
Australian Potash gets licence for Lake Wells

12th September 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Australian Potash has been granted a mining lease at its Lake Wells sulphate of potash (SOP) project, in Western Australia.

“This is a major milestone on the approvals pathway and a significant step towards completion of the definitive feasibility study,” said Australian Potash MD Matt Shackleton.

“With the grant of these mining leases, the next two quarters are shaping up to deliver some of the most significant de-risking events for the Lake Wells project’s development cycle.”

The project currently has a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant mineral resource of 14.7-million tonnes of recoverable SOP, with 12.7-million tonnes classified in the indicated category.

The granted mining leases cover the development area required for the Stage 1 operation, which would produce some 150 000 t/y of SOP, and the expanded Stage 2 operation.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

