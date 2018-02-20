http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.51 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 11.76 Change: -0.09
Au 1338.94 $/oz Change: -8.14
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -8.11
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Automation|Business|Education|Efficiency|Engineering|flotation|Innovation|Minerals Council Of Australia|Mining|Projects|System|Technology|Trucks|Australia|Broader Mining Equipment|Equipment|Services|Student Services|Technology Adoption|Transformative Technology|Environmental|David Byers|Iron-ore|Adopting Transformative Technology|Artificial Intelligence
|Automation|Business|Education|Efficiency|Engineering|flotation|Innovation|Mining|Projects|System|Technology|Trucks||Equipment|Services||Environmental|Iron-ore|
johannesburg|automation|business|education-company|efficiency|engineering|flotation|innovation|minerals-council-of-australia-company|mining|projects|system|technology|trucks|australia-country|broader-mining-equipment|equipment|services|student-services|technology-adoption|transformative-technology|environmental|david-byers|iron-ore-person|adopting-transformative-technology|artificial-intelligence
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Australian minerals sector calls for workplace relations, education reform to build future workforce

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Australian minerals sector calls for workplace relations, education reform to build future workforce

20th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Australia’s higher education system should be reformed and outdated workplace relations laws that discourage investment and stifle innovation and efficiency should be fixed to build the future Australian minerals workforce, said Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) interim executive director David Byers in a statement.

He explains that the MCA’s submission to the Senate Select Committee on the Future of Work and Workers Inquiry has outlined a range of reforms to attract and retain the highly-skilled workers to maintain Australia’s strong comparative advantage in minerals.

Advertisement

Australia’s minerals industry and the broader mining equipment, technology and services sector employ 1.1-million people, or 10% of the Australian workforce.

“With innovative technology such as automation, drones, robotics and artificial intelligence changing the face of the modern mining sector, the future success of the minerals industry will depend on highly skilled and technologically-literate experts including operators, engineers, environmental scientists and geologists,” he notes.

Advertisement

Byers explains that Australia’s minerals industry is a world leader in innovation and developing and adopting transformative technology from commercialising froth flotation for minerals recovery in the 1860s in Broken Hill to introducing remote control iron-ore trucks in Pilbara in the 2000s.

The mining sector spends nearly $3-billion on research and development (R&D) every year – or nearly $1 in every $6 of business R&D spending in Australia – and accounts for the largest industry share of high-growth micro start-up businesses.

In a survey of MCA member companies, 70% of respondents cited R&D and adoption of new technologies as important or very important to achieving future improvements in productivity, Byers comments.

Yet, he adds that it will be difficult for the sector to find the highly-skilled workers it needs to take advantage of new technology and innovation without action by government.

The submission outlines reforms that will help build the future workforce through reforming the education system as recommended by the Productivity Commission to support skills formation linked to an open, high-quality education system to prepare people with the right skills for technology adoption, use and diffusion.

As well as reforming stronger accountability mechanisms to ensure increased university fee revenue is devoted to teaching and student services, as well as modernising the workplace by confining permitted content in enterprise agreements to direct employment matters, reforming greenfield agreements to encourage investment in new projects and rebalancing rigid union right-of-entry provisions which allow for undue interference and disruption.

In addition, Byers explains that MCA members have invested more than $50-million across 17 universities in the last decade in collaborative programmes to ensure a high-quality supply of Australian graduates.

This, he notes, includes the creation of a national portal for high-quality teaching materials on minerals to help address the alarming decline in science, technology, engineering and mathematics participation in Australian schools over the last decade.

“Australia’s higher education sector together with modernised workplace relations will play a vital role in ensuring the future workforce is equipped with the necessary skills for the mining jobs of the future,” Byers avers.

Edited by: Simone Liedtke
Writer

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.274 1.214s - 606pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close