http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1308.41 $/oz Change: 8.04
Pt 817.86 $/oz Change: 4.94
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Melbourne|BHP Group Ltd|BHP Group Plc|BHP's|Coal|Energy|The High Court Of Australia|Australia|Singapore|United Kingdom|High Court|Energy Coal
|Coal|Energy||||
melbourne|bhp-group-ltd|bhp-group-plc|bhps|coal|energy|the-high-court-of-australia|australia-country|singapore|united-kingdom|high-court-facility|energy-coal
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Australia wins appeal against BHP over tax owed by marketing arm

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Australia wins appeal against BHP over tax owed by marketing arm

29th January 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MELBOURNE - Australia's federal court ruled against BHP Group Ltd on Tuesday over whether the global miner should pay tax in Australia on profits made by its marketing arm on the sale of commodities owned by the company's UK side, BHP Group Plc.

BHP, which has a dual sharemarket listing in Australia and the UK, was considering whether to appeal the decision to the High Court of Australia, a spokesman said.

Advertisement

The tax office says BHP owes A$82-million ($59 million) in "top-up" tax for 2006 to 2015 on sales of commodities, now mostly energy coal, from BHP Group Plc's Australian subsidiaries, made through the group's marketing arm, BMAG, according to BHP's 2018 annual report.

As a result of the judgment by the full bench of the Federal Court, 58% of BMAG's profits from the sale of commodities from BHP Group Plc would be subject to Australian for the years since 2006.

Advertisement

The judgment overturned an earlier ruling by a tax tribunal that had backed some of BHP's objections to the tax assessment.

The Australian Taxation Office declined to comment on its win on Tuesday, given the case could still be subject to further court action.

The fight is separate from a transfer pricing dispute with the tax office which BHP settled last November for about A$529 million, ending a battle over whether the company had been avoiding tax by basing its marketing arm in Singapore.

As part of that settlement, from 2020 onward, 100% of BMAG's profits from the sale of Australian commodities from the BHP Group Plc side will be subject to Australian tax.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.231 1.199s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close