Australia shares finish higher; NZ hits another record

BENGALURU – Australian shares ended higher on Friday, hitting a fresh decade-peak and completing its first weekly session of gains in the new year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7%, or 45.2 points to 6 122.3 at the close of trade. The benchmark closed slightly up in the previous session.

Financials and material stocks outperformed other sectors on the index.

The 'Big Four' banks gained between 0.8% and 1.5%, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia closing at its highest since November 13.

The mining and materials index jumped 1.2% to its highest close in nearly five years, with mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto adding 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose slightly by 0.1%, or 12.05 points, after retreating earlier in the day, finishing the session at a record high of 8 455.55.

Utilities and material stocks led the gains, with Meridian Energy closing up 1.2% at its highest in over three weeks and Fletcher Building climbing 1.6% to an 11-week closing high.

The index has gained for eight consecutive weekly sessions.