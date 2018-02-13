http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.69 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 11.90 Change: 0.03
Au 1329.26 $/oz Change: 7.53
Pt 978.00 $/oz Change: 8.67
 
Home / Sector News / Legislative Environment← Back
Johannesburg|Association Of Mining And Exploration Companies|Exploration|Exploration Companies|Mining|Australia|Media Release|Mining|Warren Pearce
|Exploration|Mining|||
johannesburg|association-of-mining-and-exploration-companies-company|exploration|exploration-companies|mining|australia-country|media-release|mining-industry-term|warren-pearce
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Australia Parliament debates junior exploration tax incentive

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Australia Parliament debates junior exploration tax incentive

13th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The legislative debate in the federal Parliament to implement the Junior Minerals Exploration Tax Incentive (JMEI) is to resume on Tuesday evening, potentially bringing the incentive one step closer to implementation.

Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC) CEO Warren Pearce said that the Amendment Bill would implement the Prime Minister’s commitment that A$100-million of direct tax offsets would become available over four years.

Advertisement

It would allow mineral exploration companies (with no mining income) to renounce and pass future tax deductions to their Australian resident investors.

“The JMEI is a critical investment in Australia’s future, particularly as recent research in relation to existing mines indicates that there will be significant reductions in production and government revenue streams as these mines reach the end of their current lives. They need to be replenished by successful new discoveries as soon as possible.

Advertisement

“Mineral exploration is a long-term, high-risk activity, which needs to attract equity capital in a globally competitive market place. The JMEI will significantly assist in raising that capital,” Pearce said in a media release.

AMEC has been advocating for a scheme by which junior companies undertaking greenfield mineral exploration activity in Australia could pass those losses back to their investors.

Pearce added that, by supporting this Bill, the Turnbull government, the National Party, and the Australian Labor Party were showing their support for the mining and mineral exploration industry.

“As there is bi-partisan support we anticipate that the Amendment Bill will pass through the House of Representatives and the Senate very quickly.”

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.36 1.212s - 619pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close