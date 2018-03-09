http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.64 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 11.90 Change: 0.01
Au 1318.32 $/oz Change: -7.64
Pt 951.00 $/oz Change: 1.49
 
Home / Latest News← Back
SYDNEY|Washington|Aluminium|BlueScope Steel|Defence|North America|Australia|Canada|Mexico|United States|Products|Steel|Steel Imports|Donald Trump|Iron Ore|Malcolm Turnbull|Mark Vassella
|Aluminium|Defence|||Products|Steel||Iron Ore|
sydney|washington|aluminium|bluescope-steel|defence|north-america|australia-country|canada|mexico|united-states|products|steel|steel-imports|donald-trump-person|iron-ore|malcolm-turnbull|mark-vassella
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Australia hopeful of US tariff exemptions

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Australia hopeful of US tariff exemptions

9th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SYDNEY – Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday he is hopeful of securing an exemption from U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium after sustained lobby effort by his government.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday imposed a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% for aluminium on Thursday.

Advertisement

But as Trump backed away on earlier pledges of tariffs on all countries by exempting imports Canada and Mexico, he signalled Australia could also secure favourable access, a boost the country's only exporter BlueScope Steel.

"I was very pleased to see the president acknowledge explicitly today, the strong points that I've been making to him and my colleagues have been making to his ministers, the Defence Secretary, the Treasury Secretary and many people in the White House," Turnbull told reporters in Sydney.

Advertisement

"Whatever complaints the United States may have about other trading relationships, it has no complaints with respect to Australia."

Despite being one of the world's largest suppliers of raw commodity, iron ore, it is a small global exporter of steel.

Australian steel and aluminium to the United States were worth just over A$400-million last year, government data shows.

Turnbull in late last month travelled to Washington for talks with Trump where the issue of tariffs was discussed.

Australia has won favour with the United States for its commitment to military expansion in the region.

Trump highlighted close ties with Australia when pressed on the possibility of further exemptions.

"We have a very good relationship with Australia," Trump told reporters in Washington. "It is a great country, a long-term partner, we will doing something with them."

BlueScope Steel said an exemption would help boost exports to the United States the company but warned it could be hurt as exporters seek new markets for their products.

"The concern for us is the dislocation of any steel out of North America and any other market," said Mark Vassella, MD and CEO of BlueScope Steel.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.383 1.062s - 602pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close