Australia establishes a battery research centre in Perth

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The federal government is providing a A$25-million grant to an industry-led cooperative research centre aimed at developing battery manufacturing in Western Australia.

The A$135-million Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) will help tackle industry identified gaps in the battery industries value chain, support battery deployment and optimise the circular economy for battery waste recycling.

The CRC will focus on three research programmes where industry, government and researchers have joined together: battery industry development; the processing of minerals; metals and materials for batteries and the development of a new battery storage system.

Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews said the CRC, headquartered at Curtin University in Perth, would also look to expand battery minerals and chemicals production.

“Batteries and battery development play a vital role in our society and present excellent export opportunities. This research will allow Australia to capture a significant portion of the benefits in global battery industries,” Andrews said.

“The CRC programme is a proven model of industry and research cooperation that produces impressive commercial results. Our aim is to strengthen the competitiveness, productivity and sustainability of Australian industries.”

The grant will be paid over six years and participants in the CRC will contribute more than A$110-million in cash and in-kind.

The CRC will fund 40 PhD students and undertake an education and training programme with activities that will assist in building a workforce to support Australia’s future battery industries.

A vocational education and training sector engagement programme will also be conducted and small- and medium-sized enterprise workshops will be held to enhance business capabilities and competitiveness.

The CRC will see collaboration between 58 industry, government and research partners, led by Curtin University. Curtin’s deputy vice-chancellor Professor Chris Moran on Wednesday said that the CRC could deliver an estimated A$2.5-billion in benefit to the Australian economy over the next 15 years.

“This national consortium will also offer evidence-based advice to inform the development of government policies, rules and regulations to help guide the rapid transformation of energy systems driven by the expansion of renewables all over the world.”

The Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) has welcomed the federal investment into the CRC, with CEO Paul Everingham saying the centre would have the potential to create jobs and fill current and future skill gaps.

“Understanding the true nature of Western Australia’s competitive advantage in this rapidly evolving industry is crucial to creating sustainable value for Western Australia from this opportunity,” he said.

“Building on Western Australia’s strength in producing high-quality battery minerals, our position on the global cost curve, installed production infrastructure and established trade relationships is what will ensure continued investment attraction, job creation and drive prosperity.

“It’s vital industry and government work together to capitalise on the burgeoning global battery value chain to ensure Western Australia is optimally positioned to harvest maximum value from our competitive advantages.”