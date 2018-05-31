AuStar pours first gold

http://www.miningweekly.com
31st May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior AuStar Gold has poured its first gold at the Morning Star gold mine, in Victoria, since 2012.

The ASX-listed company told shareholders that following the upgrade and commissioning of the gold processing plant, the company used low-grade stockpiles from the previous mining operations to pour its first gold.

“It is very gratifying to be able to announce that AuStar has conducted its first gold pour at the Morning Star gold mine. This is a major milestone for a gold explorer/developer and is a proud testament to the commitment and dedication of the AuStar Gold operations team,” said CEO Tom de Vries.

“This maiden gold pour is further proof of our gravity processing plant’s ability and strategic importance in the Woods Point goldfield.”

The historic Morning Star underground mine produced more than 800 000 oz of gold during its lifetime.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

