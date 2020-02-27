Aurubis to intensify expansion in non-copper metals - CEO

HAMBURG – Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, will build up its expansion into production of metals other than copper, its new CEO said on Thursday.

"We will undertake over-proportional expansion metals which are not copper," said new CEO Roland Harings in an advance release of a speech at the company's annual shareholders' meeting in Hamburg.

Harings, who took over as CEO in July 2019, said the group will use its strength in processing complex ores and recycling materials to expand production of other metals.



