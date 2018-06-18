ATON welcomes tribunal’s light touch in M&R voting-rights ruling

Investment company ATON, which is seeking to acquire Murray & Roberts (M&R), has welcomed a Competition Tribunal ruling opening the way for it to vote all its shares at a general meeting at which M&R shareholders will vote on the merits of a proposed transaction with Aveng.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 on Tuesday June 19 at M&R’s offices in Bedfordview.

The tribunal convened on June 15 to hear augments for and against the imposition of limitations on ATON’s voting rights after M&R lodged an urgent application in which is requested the tribunal to enforce a voting limitation on ATON.

M&R argued that ATON should only be entitled to vote those shares that the German firm accumulated prior to March 22; the day prior to the issuance of a firm intention letter stating that ATON would make an offer to acquire control of M&R. The restriction would have limited ATON to voting around 30% of the shares it holds in M&R instead of the 44% it has accumulated in total.

However, the tribunal ruled that ATON should be allowed to vote its shares unless attendance at the general meeting is below the threshold whereby ATON’s shares would constitute 50% or more of the votes.

ATON said it would abide by the ruling, but argued that a low attendance rate for the general meeting was “highly unlikely”. The company also reiterated its objection to the Aveng transaction, which it has dubbed a “poison pill” designed to thwart its takeover of M&R.

In fact, ATON a said in a statement that it remained “steadfastly against the value destructive Aveng transaction” and described M&R’s approach to the tribunal as “yet another frustrating action”.

However, the M&R independent board reported in its statement that a meeting on the proposed Aveng transaction had been held with ATON in Munich, Germany, on June 13 and had been “conducted in a constructive spirit”.

“As previously communicated to shareholders, the board will continue to seek to engage ATON regarding the [Aveng] transaction with the objective to solicit its support for the potential transaction.”