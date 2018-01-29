Atlatsa appoints interim CFO

http://www.miningweekly.com
29th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – JSE- and TSX-listed Atlatsa Resources has appointed Shireen Stow interim CFO, effective February 1.

She will succeed acting CFO Reinhardt van Wyk, who has resigned.

“Van Wyk has led Atlatsa’s finance team through a challenging time for the company. We thank him for his services and wish him well in his future endeavours,” CEO Harold Motaung said.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

