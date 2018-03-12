http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1316.61 $/oz Change: -2.03
Pt 963.50 $/oz Change: 11.59
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Perth|Port|Atlas Iron|Export|Flow|Mining|Pilbara Minerals|PROJECT|Rio Tinto|Road|transport|Vale|Company Export First Product|Flow|Iron-ore Products|Logistical Infrastructure|Mining|Product|Products|Cliff Lawrenson|Infrastructure|Iron-ore|Operations|Utah|Western Australia|Western Australia
Port|Export|Flow|Mining|PROJECT|Road|transport||Flow|Products|Infrastructure|Iron-ore|Operations||
perth|port|atlas-iron|export|flow-company|mining|pilbara-minerals|project|rio-tinto|road|transport|vale|company-export-first-product|flow-industry-term|ironore-products|logistical-infrastructure|mining-industry-term|product|products|cliff-lawrenson|infrastructure|iron-ore-person|operations|utah|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Atlas adds manganese to shipping mix as part of diversification strategy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Atlas adds manganese to shipping mix as part of diversification strategy

12th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Iron-ore miner Atlas Iron has moved to affect its diversification strategy, finalising a manganese export agreement that will see the company export first product through the Utah Point within the next month.

Some 100 000 t of manganese will be mined and crushed on a campaign basis by privately-owned Horseshoe Manganese, and will then be loaded onto road trains for transport from the Murchison site.

Advertisement

Atlas will purchase the manganese over a four-month period, subject to finalising port approvals and offtake arrangements.

The manganese will be exported as part of split shipments from Atlas’ Utah Point facilities, and the company will load the manganese into dedicated holds of vessels chartered for its iron-ore products.

Advertisement

Atlas MD Cliff Lawrenson told shareholders on Monday that although the initial manganese volumes were modest, the arrangement highlighted the company’s ability to work cooperatively with other mining companies to leverage its existing infrastructure.

“This manganese opportunity complements the strong additional cash flow we will soon be generating from our new lithium operations, again without material capital investment thanks to our existing logistical infrastructure.

“As part of our product diversification strategy, we will continue to look for opportunities which allow us to use our existing skills base and infrastructure,” Lawrenson said.

The company is focusing on a diversification strategy to mitigate its exposure to lower grade iron-ore, which is trading at a steep discount to the high-grade ore that majors, such as Rio Tinto and Vale, are producing.

Besides manganese, Atlas is also adding lithium exports to its shipping mix. In December, the company inked a mine gate sales agreement with fellow-listed Pilbara Minerals for the supply of direct shipping ore (DSO) from the Pilgangoora lithium/tantalum project, in Western Australia, whereby the Pilbara Minerals will deliver a minimum of one-million tonnes of unprocessed run-of-mine, based on a delivery schedule which is designed to allow Atlas to ship 100 000 t/m of DSO to offtake customers, starting in the June 2018 quarter.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.209 0.958s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close