Atalaya produces record quarterly copper production in Spain

16th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Aim- and TSX-listed copper miner Atalaya Mining produced 10 446 t of copper at its Proyecto Riotinto mine, in Spain, in the second quarter of the year, beating its first quarter production record.

The June quarter performance is an increase compared with 9 058 t produced in the second quarter of 2017, and the 9 441 t produced in the first quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 15% and 11%, respectively.

The increase in copper production during the quarter was mainly attributable to the high ore milled (2.5-million tonnes) with above-budgeted metallurgical recovery rates – averaging 87.31%.

Atalaya has maintained its copper production guidance for 2018 of between 37 000 t and 40 000 t of copper.

Meanwhile, Proyecto Riotionto’s expansion to 15-million tonnes a year is progressing according to schedule with engineering heading to completion and site construction activities picking up. The company stated procurement had progressed to 38% and engineering had progressed to 82% completion.

Earthworks are expected to be complete by the middle of the third quarter this year. The expansion project is scheduled for mechanical completion at the end of the second quarter 2019.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

