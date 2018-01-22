http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.79 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 12.08 Change: 0.05
Au 1332.36 $/oz Change: -4.09
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: -16.01
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Andalucia|Johannesburg|Copper|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Spain|Alberto Lavandeira|Operations
|Copper|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|||Operations
andalucia|johannesburg|copper|mining|project|resources|spain|alberto-lavandeira|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Atalaya increases copper output in first full year of production

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Atalaya increases copper output in first full year of production

22nd January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim- and TSX-listed Atalaya Mining has delivered an increase in copper output during the first full year of commercial production as mining operations stabilise quarter-on-quarter.

Proyecto Riotinto, in Andalucía, Spain, achieved 37 164 t of copper production in 2017, an increase on the 26 179 t reported in 2016.

Advertisement

The operation achieved a cumulative throughput rate of 8.8-million tonnes a year, with an average copper head grade of 0.49% and a recovery rate of 85.45%, as operations stabilised, copper grade was consistent and estimates and recovery improved materially.

Looking forward, Atalaya forecast estimated copper production of 37 000 t to 40 000 t for 2018.

Advertisement

“Our first full year of production has been very satisfactory with continuously improving throughput and recoveries at historic highs and we are confident that our production guidance for 2018 will be on track,” said CEO Alberto Lavandeira in an update to shareholders on Monday.

The company also decided in the fourth quarter to expand the project from a throughput rate of 9.5-million tonnes a year to 15-million tonnes a year at a cost of €80.4-million.

“The decision to increase the plant's throughput to 15-million tonnes a year marks another milestone in the regeneration of Proyecto Riotinto and we look forward to announcing revised reserves and resources in due course to meet this expansion,” he added.

The expansion is on track to increase copper production to about 55 000 t/y by 2019.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.281 1.164s - 614pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close