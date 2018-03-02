http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1322.60 $/oz Change: 10.95
Pt 965.00 $/oz Change: -8.31
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Johannesburg|Coal|Financial|Mining|Resources|Rio Tinto|Rio Tinto Coal|Riversdale Mining|Federal Court|US Federal Court|Guy Elliott|Tom Albanese|ASIC
|Coal|Financial|Mining|Resources||||
johannesburg|coal|financial|mining|resources|rio-tinto|rio-tinto-coal|riversdale-mining|federal-court-facility|us-federal-court-facility|guy-elliott|tom-albanese|asic
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

ASIC takes legal action against former Rio Tinto CEO, CFO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

ASIC takes legal action against former Rio Tinto CEO, CFO

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws
Former Rio Tinto CEO Tom Albanese
Photo by Reuters
Former Rio Tinto CFO Guy Elliott

2nd March 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on Friday launched legal proceedings in the Federal Court in Sydney against Rio Tinto, its former CEO Tom Albanese and its former CFO Guy Elliott.

The proceedings relate to statements, which ASIC alleges were misleading or deceptive, contained in Rio Tinto's annual report for 2011, which was signed on March 5, 2012, and published on March 16, 2012.

Advertisement

In December 2010, Rio Tinto announced a takeover offer for ASX-listed Riversdale Mining, which was completed in August 2011 at a total cost of over $4-billion.

Following the acquisition, Rio Tinto delisted Riversdale and renamed it Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique (RTCM).

Advertisement

Rio Tinto in 2013 announced that it expected to recognise a noncash impairment charge of about $14-billion (post-tax), which included about $3-billion relating to RTCM, for the 2012 financial year.

ASIC alleges that Rio Tinto engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct by publishing statements in the 2011 annual report, signed by Albanese and Elliott, misrepresenting the reserves and resources of RTCM.

Further, by allowing Rio Tinto to engage in such conduct, Albanese and Elliott failed to exercise their powers and discharge their duties with the care and diligence required by law as directors and officers of Rio Tinto.

ASIC is seeking declarations that Rio Tinto contravened Section 1041H of the Corporations Act and that Albanese and Elliott contravened Section 180 of the Corporations Act.

ASIC is seeking, from the court, pecuniary penalties against Albanese and Elliott and has asked that they be disqualified from managing corporations for such periods as the court thinks fit.

ASIC's investigations are continuing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the impairment of RTCM.

ASIC on Friday said it would not comment further at this time.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority in October 2017 fined Rio Tinto £27.39-million for breaching transparency and disclosure rules by failing to carry out an impairment test and to recognise an impairment loss on the value of RTCM in the Rio Tinto 2012 half-year report.

On the same date, the US Securities and Exchange Commission began civil proceedings in the US Federal Court in Manhattan against Rio Tinto, Albanese and Elliott for allegedly inflating the value of RTCM.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.164 0.956s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close