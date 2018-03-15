http://www.miningweekly.com
Aruma buys Tojan deposit from Westgold

15th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior Aruma Resources has entered into a sales and purchase agreement with fellow-listed Westgold Resources to expand its Slate Dam project area, in Western Australia.

Aruma will acquire the Trojan gold project from Westgold, expanding the Slate Dam project area by 8.75 km2, and integrating a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 2.8-million tonnes, grading 1.61 g/t gold for 144 800 oz of gold.

Aruma will issue Westgold with six-million fully paid ordinary shares, as payment for the project.

