Artemis plans for gold mine

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Artemis Resources would seek approval to mine its Weerianna gold deposit, in Western Australia, after an optimisation study found the project to be viable.

The gold deposit hosts a mineral resource of some one-million tonnes, at 2.2 g/t gold, and could potentially deliver the first four months of ore feed to the Radio Hill processing plant, some 35 km to the north-east of the project.

Artemis executive chairperson David Lenigas said on Monday that the company was reviewing all of its projects in the Karratha area to prioritise potential plant feed for the Radio Hill plant, in readiness for its recommissioning schedule for June this year.

“Current plans are to kick-off with a gold only strategy to commission the plant’s new gold circuit for a number of months. Weerianna, Silica Hills and the gold-bearing conglomerates in the area are all currently being assessed. These results from Weerianna are positive, and now allows us to move forward with seeking approvals from the authorities to have Weerianna ready for mining by the end of June.”

Artemis will now work on submitting a mining proposal and project management plan to the state government for approval.