Artemis plans 3.3 km drill hole in the Pilbara

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed Artemis Resources plans to drill a super-deep 3 300 m diamond drill hole on its Balmoral area, about 50 km south of its Radio Hill Mine, in Western Australia.

The drill site for ASD-1 would be finalised over the coming weeks and the hole would be drilled to test for base metals, cobalt, gold and diamonds. The company is now working through the necessary approvals required to start drilling and drilling rigs were available in Western Australia capable of drilling holes to this depth.

Artemis chairperson David Lenigas said on Wednesday the drilling of this hole should help answer many questions surrounding the geology and rock sequences in the Pilbara basin.

"The region is one of the most resource-rich areas in Australia and there has been very little exploration at depth. In essence, Western Australia has been spoilt for choice for shallow mineral wealth. It's time that someone started looking for the source of a lot of mineralisation in the Western Pilbara that has fed the many surface deposits of cobalt, nickel, copper, zinc, gold and platinum-group elements, within Artemis' extensive tenement package south of Karratha," said Lenigas.

He added that it would be interesting to see if the company could find continuity of the gold recorded at around 1 756 m in the nearby CRA hole 1 that was drilled back in 1984/85.