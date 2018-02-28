http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1319.80 $/oz Change: -13.46
Pt 985.00 $/oz Change: -12.31
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Artemis Resources|Copper|Diamonds|Exploration|Platinum|Resources|Surface|Australia|Radio Hill Mine|Drill Site|David Lenigas|Drilling|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Copper|Diamonds|Exploration|Platinum|Resources|Surface||||Drilling||
gold|johannesburg|artemis-resources|copper|diamonds|exploration|platinum|resources|surface|australia-country|radio-hill-mine|drill-site|david-lenigas|drilling|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Artemis plans 3.3 km drill hole in the Pilbara

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Artemis plans 3.3 km drill hole in the Pilbara

28th February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed Artemis Resources plans to drill a super-deep 3 300 m diamond drill hole on its Balmoral area, about 50 km south of its Radio Hill Mine, in Western Australia.

The drill site for ASD-1 would be finalised over the coming weeks and the hole would be drilled to test for base metals, cobalt, gold and diamonds. The company is now working through the necessary approvals required to start drilling and drilling rigs were available in Western Australia capable of drilling holes to this depth.

Advertisement

Artemis chairperson David Lenigas said on Wednesday the drilling of this hole should help answer many questions surrounding the geology and rock sequences in the Pilbara basin.

"The region is one of the most resource-rich areas in Australia and there has been very little exploration at depth. In essence, Western Australia has been spoilt for choice for shallow mineral wealth. It's time that someone started looking for the source of a lot of mineralisation in the Western Pilbara that has fed the many surface deposits of cobalt, nickel, copper, zinc, gold and platinum-group elements, within Artemis' extensive tenement package south of Karratha," said Lenigas.

Advertisement

He added that it would be interesting to see if the company could find continuity of the gold recorded at around 1 756 m in the nearby CRA hole 1 that was drilled back in 1984/85.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.137 0.637s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close