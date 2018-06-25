Artemis and Novo agree to exploration budget

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Joint venture (JV) partners Artemis Resources and Novo Resources have agreed to a A$5.4-million exploration and work programme budget in Western Australia.

In the first four months of the 12 month period, the JV will focus on bulk sampling, diamond drilling and costeaning activities, primarily at the Purdy’s Reward conglomerate project, where the companies are searching for Witwatersrand-style gold.

Large bulk samples will also be collected and treated to provide gold grade data for a mineralisation report. Environmental and heritage studies will also be conducted at Novo’s nearby Comet Well JV in order to move the collective area towards trial mining.

Follow-up exploration will be undertaken on the wider tenement package under the JV, to identify further areas of conglomerate gold prospectivity.

Artemis's shares trades on the ASX and Novo Resources has a listing on the TSX-V.