Armadale’s Mahenge Liandu resource upgraded

7th February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The resource at Aim-listed Armadale Capital’s Tanzania-based Mahenge Liandu graphite project has been upgraded to 51.1-million tonnes, at 9.3% total graphitic carbon, following an infill drilling campaign.

The resource is now 25% higher than the previously reported 40.9-million tonnes at 9.41% total graphitic carbon.

Of the current resource, 38.7-million tonnes is classified as indicated, comprising over 75% of the resource, and 12.4-million tonnes is inferred.

“We are committed to maintaining this pace of development and testament to this is that we are pleased to confirm that mine planning has now commenced. The results of this, together with the expanded and upgraded resource, will feed into the ongoing scoping study, which is targeted for completion by the end of the first quarter and will give further clarity on the commercial potential of Mahenge Liandu,” CEO Nick Johansen said on Wednesday.

He added that the project has already been proven to be one of the highest-grade graphite deposits in Tanzania, and with significant amounts of this mineralisation located near surface, the company will be able to commence mining through staged development, which will help fast-track it to production, while lowering the capital development and operating costs early in the mine life. 

Armadale is planning to start a diamond drilling programme after the wet season in April to provide samples for more extensive metallurgical testwork.

The deposit remains open to the north, south and down dip, meaning there is significant potential to increase the resource further, with further drilling planned for later this year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

