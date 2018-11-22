ARM to list on A2X

JSE-listed African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has received approval from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority for a secondary listing on the A2X, from November 29.
ARM will retain its primary listing on the JSE, with ARM shares available for trade on both exchanges from the A2X listing date.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
