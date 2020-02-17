ARM's basic earnings expected to rise

Diversified miner African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) expects its basic earnings for the first half of the 2020 financial year to increase by between 60% and 65% to between just over R2-billion and R2.1-billion.

Basic earnings per share for the six months under review are expected to be between 1 081c and 1 114c, while headline earnings are expected to decrease by between 1% and 3% to between R2.12-billion and R2.17-billion, as higher headline earnings at the platinum-group metals (PGMs) and iron-ore operations were offset by lower headline earnings from the manganese, nickel and coal operations.

As a result, headline earnings are therefore expected to between 1 100c and 1 125c.

The company's financial results will be released by February 28.