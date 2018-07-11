http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.80 Change: -0.15
R/$ = 13.50 Change: -0.17
Au 1249.97 $/oz Change: -6.64
Pt 838.50 $/oz Change: -6.63
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ariana’s Turkey JV outperforms feasibility expectations

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ariana’s Turkey JV outperforms feasibility expectations

11th July 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Kiziltepe mine, which Aim-listed Ariana Resources owns in a joint venture (JV) with Turkey's Proccea Construction, has delivered its best-to-date production performance, with gold output climbing to 7 171 oz in the June quarter.

The gold production was a 47% increase on the first quarter’s output of 4 866 oz.

Advertisement

"The results of the past quarter are our best to date, outperforming overall quarterly feasibility-study expectations by 92%” said MD Kerim Sener.

Total ore processed for the quarter increased from 44 897 t in the first quarter to 49 325 t in the second quarter, at an average head grade to the plant of 4.77 g/t.

Advertisement

Quarterly openpit ore mined was 70 400 t, at an average mined grade of 4.18 g/t gold, and total material movement for the quarter was 758 000 t.

The average metallurgical plant recovery for the quarter remained consistently high at 94.3%.

“This production rate has ensured a very healthy stockpile position representing over four months of mill feed. Processing rates were also maintained at the highest rates through the period, which on an annualised basis suggests that the processing plant is already capable of achieving throughput of almost 200 000 t/y, or 33% above the designed rate,” Sener said.

The JV is chasing a production target of 20 000 oz for the year, which Ariana said was expected to be met.

 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:4.873 5.4s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close