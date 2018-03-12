Ariana forecasts higher output from Turkey mine

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Kiziltepe mine – a joint venture between London-listed Ariana Resources and Turkey’s Proccea Construction – will produce significantly more gold this year, than it did in 2017.
In a 2018 production guidance, issued on Monday, Ariana stated that the Turkey-based mine would produce 20 000 oz of gold, which equated to a 47% increase on the 10 191 oz produced in 2017 and was 21% above the feasibility plan for the second year of operations.
The mine plan forecasts monthly production of ore of between 15 500 t and 17 000 t during the year.
The average mill throughput will be 20% above the feasibility plan at 180 000 t, with gold to be processed at 4 g/t.
Previously, the target production for Kiziltepe based on the feasibility study was 20 000 oz/y of gold equivalent, which included both the gold and the silver output from the operation. However, Ariana said that silver would only be treated as a byproduct credit.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
