Ariana forecasts higher output from Turkey mine

12th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Kiziltepe mine – a joint venture between London-listed Ariana Resources and Turkey’s Proccea Construction – will produce significantly more gold this year, than it did in 2017.

In a 2018 production guidance, issued on Monday, Ariana stated that the Turkey-based mine would produce 20 000 oz of gold, which equated to a 47% increase on the 10 191 oz produced in 2017 and was 21% above the feasibility plan for the second year of operations.

The mine plan forecasts monthly production of ore of between 15 500 t and 17 000 t during the year.

The average mill throughput will be 20% above the feasibility plan at 180 000 t, with gold to be processed at 4 g/t.

Previously, the target production for Kiziltepe based on the feasibility study was 20 000 oz/y of gold equivalent, which included both the gold and the silver output from the operation. However, Ariana said that silver would only be treated as a byproduct credit.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

