http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1279.16 $/oz Change: -1.14
Pt 880.00 $/oz Change: -5.48
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Perth|Building|PROJECT|Rincon Lithium|Sustainable|Argentina|Drilling|Jerko Zuvela|Argosy
|Building|PROJECT|Sustainable||Drilling||
perth|building|project|rincon-lithium|sustainable|argentina|drilling|jerko-zuvela|argosy-published-medium
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Argosy declares maiden resource at Rincon

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Argosy declares maiden resource at Rincon

19th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Argosy Minerals has reported a maiden inferred mineral resource of 207 957 t of contained lithium carbonate equivalent at its Rincon lithium project, in Argentina.

MD Jerko Zuvela said on Tuesday that the resource estimate would support production targets at Rincon, which Argosy was expected to report within the preliminary economic assessment, and along with additional drilling work would also enable future upgrades to the maiden Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant mineral resource.

Advertisement

“The resource estimate further validates the company’s fast-track development strategy to fully develop the Rincon lithium project toward commercial production. We are committed to building a sustainable lithium production company,” Zuvela said.

Argosy currently holds a 77.5% interest in the Rincon project, with the right to move to a 90% ownership in consideration for further funding to bring the project into large scale commercial production.

Advertisement

The company was targeting project development in the second half of 2019.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.15 0.913s - 258pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close