Argentina energy producer Genneia weighs IPO

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine thermal and renewable energy producer Genneia will consider an initial public offering on the local or international stock market, the company said in a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Wednesday.
The proposal will be discussed at a shareholders meeting on February 7, said the letter from the company, which currently is privately owned.
Genneia owns seven thermal plants in Buenos Aires and Entre Rios provinces and a wind power park in the Patagonian province of Chubut. Last October, it announced plans to provide cement producer Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina with renewable energy through 2037.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here