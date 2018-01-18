http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.02 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.31 Change: -0.03
Au 1327.48 $/oz Change: -7.91
Pt 1000.00 $/oz Change: 0.03
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Buenos Aires|Cement|Energy|Genneia|Industrial|Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina|Power|Renewable Energy|Cement Producer|Renewable Energy|Renewable Energy Producer|Buenos Aires|Chubut|Entre Rios
|Cement|Energy|Industrial|Power|Renewable Energy||
buenos-aires|cement|energy|genneia|industrial|loma-negra-compania-industrial-argentina|power|renewable-energy|cement-producer|renewable-energy-industry-term|renewable-energy-producer|buenos-aires-province-or-state|chubut|entre-rios
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Argentina energy producer Genneia weighs IPO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Argentina energy producer Genneia weighs IPO

18th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BUENOS AIRES – Argentine thermal and renewable energy producer Genneia will consider an initial public offering on the local or international stock market, the company said in a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Wednesday.

The proposal will be discussed at a shareholders meeting on February 7, said the letter from the company, which currently is privately owned.

Advertisement

Genneia owns seven thermal plants in Buenos Aires and Entre Rios provinces and a wind power park in the Patagonian province of Chubut. Last October, it announced plans to provide cement producer Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina with renewable energy through 2037.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.354 1.305s - 573pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close