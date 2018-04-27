http://www.miningweekly.com
Archer weighs options for non-graphite projects

27th April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Archer Exploration has announced a strategic review of its non-graphite assets to consider long-term shareholder value.


The company said on Friday that the review would include the investigation of a separately listed company holding the non-graphite project, which might be better suited to develop these projects while allowing Archer to focus on its graphite and graphene development goals.

Archer’s non-graphite projects includes the Blue Hills copper project, the Jamieson Tank manganese project, the Kechowla manganese/cobalt project, the North Broken Hill cobalt project and the Leigh Creek magnesia project.

Archer in 2017 was granted the Campoona graphite mining lease and acquired the Carbon Allotropes online graphene marketplace. Since then, the company has made significant progress to develop its carbon-focused advanced materials business, while also exploring its non-graphite projects.

