http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.80 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 13.54 Change: 0.04
Au 1261.19 $/oz Change: -6.14
Pt 869.50 $/oz Change: -4.36
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Africa|AMED Funds|Andiamo Minerals|ARC|Arc Minerals|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Zamsort|Africa|Zambia|Mining|Private Equity|Drilling|Nick Von Schirnding
Africa|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT||Africa|Zambia||Drilling|
africa-company|amed-funds|andiamo-minerals|arc|arc-minerals|copper|exploration|mining|project|zamsort|africa|zambia|mining-industry-term|private-equity|drilling|nick-von-schirnding
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Arc sells holding in noncore Andiamo

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Arc sells holding in noncore Andiamo

26th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Arc Minerals has sold its interest in Andiamo Minerals to Africa-focused mining private equity group AMED Funds for $532 000.

Arc chairperson Nick von Schirnding said in a statement on Tuesday that the sale represented a major step forward in delivering on the company’s stated strategy of selling its noncore assets.  

Advertisement

“The sale monetises Arc's interest in Andiamo and the proceeds of the sale will be deployed at our Zamsort copper/cobalt asset exploration programme where drilling will commence shortly," he noted.

Earlier this month, Arc Minerals acquired a further 6% interest in Zamsort, which is developing a copper/cobalt project in Zambia, from two separate shareholders.

Advertisement

It now holds a 61% interest in Zamsort.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.405 1.146s - 569pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close