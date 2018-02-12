Arc Minerals owns 91.6% of Casa

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed gold explorer Arc Minerals has increased its interest in Casa Mining from 87.4% to 91.6%, the company reported on Monday.
The offer remains open until May 10.
Casa owns the Misisi gold project, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where drilling has indicated the potential for a gold resource of more than two-million ounces.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here