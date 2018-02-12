http://www.miningweekly.com
Arc Minerals owns 91.6% of Casa

12th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed gold explorer Arc Minerals has increased its interest in Casa Mining from 87.4% to 91.6%, the company reported on Monday.

The offer remains open until May 10.

Casa owns the Misisi gold project, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where drilling has indicated the potential for a gold resource of more than two-million ounces.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

