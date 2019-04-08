Arc Minerals commissions Kalaba demonstration plant

http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
8th April 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Arc Minerals’ Kalaba demonstration pilot plant, in Zambia, has been completed and successfully commissioned with the initial production of copper/cobalt sulphide concentrate.

The junior explorer is finalising detailed oxide resource tonnages, grades and mining plans in line with the completion of the block modelling of the overall oxide resource, it reported on Monday.

According to Arc, the block model assessment of the orebody will provide the basis for a review of operational and mining strategy, including the cost benefit potential of upgrading the oxide ore feed into the plant aimed at materially reducing consumption of acid and related input costs.

Initial production will incur no mining cost as the plant feed will be drawn down from the existing stockpile of 10 000 t at 2% copper.

The potential to enhance revenue streams through the production of separate copper and cobalt sulphide precipitates is also being investigated.

Arc Minerals executive chairperson Nick von Schirnding said Arc Minerals has completed the plant under budget, for less than $500 000, and highlighted it as an “important step regarding Zamsort’s previous commitments in terms of its exploration licences”.

He added that the company has, in the meantime, made progress with the next phase of exploration at newly identified targets.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

