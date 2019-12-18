https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1475.96 $/oz Change: -2.34
Pt 928.26 $/oz Change: -0.68
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Applications for self-generation being fast tracked – Ramaphosa

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Applications for self-generation being fast tracked – Ramaphosa

18th December 2019

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

As calls grow for urgent action on electricity self-generation in the wake of the recent devastating power cuts, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that his government was fast-tracking applications that would allow industry and businesses to produce and use its own power.

In an opinion piece published by the Daily Maverick, the President said that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was looking into applications for self-generation.

Advertisement

“Government is determined to remove the bureaucratic constraints to self-generation and have those users with the capacity producing their own power,” he said.

The Minerals Council South Africa – whose members were hit hard by last week’s Stage 6 loadshedding that shuttered some mines – has joined the City of Cape Town in urging the government to make it easier to generate their own electricity.

Advertisement

Unregulated generation is currently limited to 1 MW plants with indications that this will be increased to 10 MW. The Minerals Council states that electricity produced by mining companies for their own use often does not require Eskom handling or transmission and, therefore, should not be subject to licensing, irrespective of size.

Ramaphosa said that government would open up the space for users – both big and small – to generate electricity for their own use.

This is in addition to bringing more power into the grid through the recently launched 2 000 MW to 3 000 MW power purchase programme, that aims to fill the short-term supply gap and reduce the use of expensive diesel generators.

Ramaphosa stated that the supply gap was closer to 5 000 MW, than the 2 000 MW to 3 000 MW that the Integrated Resource Plan puts forward.

Other sources for immediate additional capacity with quick turnaround times include floating power barges with gas turbines.

“Additional energy supply from other sources would help Eskom to get back on track and become more reliable, cost-effective generator of electricity. Instead of weakening Eskom’s position in the electricity sector, new producers will assist the company in achieving greater efficiencies,” the President said in the Daily Maverick op-ed.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.227 0.939s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close