Apollo takes interest in Spanish project

21st March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Apollo Minerals will acquire a 75% interest in the Aurenere tungsten/gold project, in northern Spain, along strike from the Couflens project, in France.

Under the share purchase agreement, Apollo would acquire a majority interest in Spain’s NeoMetal for €100 000 cash upfront, and a further €150 000 on the grant of an investigation permit.

The Aurenere project comprises an investigation permit application comprising some 55 km2 directly adjacent to the Couflens project, which includes the Salau mine.

Combined with the Couflens project, the Aurenere acquisition increases Apollo’s landholding in the region to 97 km2.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

