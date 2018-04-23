http://www.miningweekly.com
APLNG to supply more gas to domestic market

QRC CEO Ian Macfarlane

23rd April 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas (APLNG) project has committed a further 21 PJ of gas to the domestic east coast market.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) CEO Ian Macfarlane on Monday said that the additional gas from APLNG was another sign that the policy setting in Queensland was working.

“Today’s announcement by APLNG lifts its expected 2018 east coast gas commitment to more than 200 PJ or the equivalent of over five-million Australian households or nearly half the gas demand of the entire Australian manufacturing industry,” Macfarlane said.

“Queensland’s gas industry continues to lead the way in supplying industry and households, not just in Queensland but up and down the length of the east coast.

“Southern states relying on Queensland gas this winter should have a hard look at our leading regulatory system, to see how to deliver gas while protecting the interests of landholders and the environment,” he added.

APLNG is now calling for expressions of interest from Australian gas users for new sales in 2019.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

