http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.46 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 11.84 Change: -0.05
Au 1314.15 $/oz Change: -3.44
Pt 979.50 $/oz Change: -0.33
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Australian Pacific Coal|Coal|Mining|Underground|Bord-and-pillar Mining|Equipment|Equipment Suppliers|Longwall Mining Activities|Maintenance|Mining|Potential Mining Contractors|Proposed Bord-and-pillar Mining Method Wold|Underground Mining Methods|Environmental|Walesa|Operations
|Coal|Mining|Underground|Equipment|Maintenance||Environmental||Operations
johannesburg|australian-pacific-coal|coal|mining|underground|bordandpillar-mining|equipment|equipment-suppliers|longwall-mining-activities|maintenance|mining-industry-term|potential-mining-contractors|proposed-bord-and-pillar-mining-method-wold|underground-mining-methods|environmental|walesa|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

APC applies to restart underground mining at Dartbrook

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

APC applies to restart underground mining at Dartbrook

1st March 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Following an 18-month review of various underground mining methods for the Dartbrook coal mine, in the Hunter Valley of New South Walesa, Australian Pacific Coal (APC) has determined that it should adopt bord-and-pillar mining of the Kayuga coal seam, rather than the approved longwall mining activities.

APC has applied to modify its existing mining approval and said on Thursday that the proposed bord-and-pillar mining method wold not increase the footprint of the approved operations, nor would it involve the restart of the existing coal washery.

Advertisement

The company also stressed that the modification would not alter the approved mining activities in other coal seams.

APC, which last year concluded the acquisition of the mine from Anglo American, said that it would submit an environmental assessment in May this year and that it expected a determination in the September quarter, which would pave the way for production to start six months thereafter.

Advertisement

“Discussions with potential mining contractors, equipment suppliers and coal-end users will continue to progress in line with the company’s preparation to recommence mining at Dartbrook,” the firm stated.

The company previously targetted a 20-year, five-million-tonne-a-year opencut operation at the mothballed underground mine. Dartbrook, which contains about 2.5-billion tonnes of coal resource, has been on care and maintenance since 2006.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.315 1.098s - 618pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close