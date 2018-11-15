Antofagasta approves $1.3bn Chile copper expansion

http://www.miningweekly.com
Antofagasta CEO Ivan Arriagada

15th November 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

The Los Pelambres copper mine is set for a $1.3-billion expansion, with London-listed Antofagasta on Thursday announcing that production at the Chile mine would be increased by an average 60 000 t/y.

The project, owned 60% by Antofagasta and 40% by consortiums led by Nippon and Mitsubishi, will increase throughput at the plant from 175 000 t/d to 190 000 t/d and includes an additional semiautogenous grinding mill, ball mill and corresponding flotation circuit with six additional cells.

Copper production will increase from 40 000 t in the first year at the expanded throughput to 70 000 t towards the end of a 15-year period.

The project includes the construction of a desalination plant and water pipeline, which Antofagasta CEO Ivan Arriagada said would also benefit the existing operation in cases of prolonged or severe drought, and for a potential further phase of expansion.

The capital cost budget of $1.3-billion includes the $500-million desalination plant and water pipeline budget.

Construction of the project will start at the beginning of 2019 and first production is expected in the second half of 2021.

 

