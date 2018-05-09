AngloGold’s first quarter results, R&D needed in S African mining

This week South African output rises as AngloGold delivers at lower cost; Revolutionary gold-mining machine making progress; and the modernisation of mining operations is essential to contribute towards the survival of the South African mining industry. Mining Weekly editor Martin Creamer unpacks the headlines.
