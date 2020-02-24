https://www.miningweekly.com
AngloGold's Dushnisky appointed World Gold Council chairperson

24th February 2020

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky has been appointed the World Gold Council’s new chairperson.

He succeeds David Harquail, who has served as chairperson since 2017.

Dushnisky has been CEO of AngloGold since September 2018 and was previously president and director of Barrick Gold Corporation.

He is also a member of the International Advisory Board of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Accenture Global Mining Executive Council, member and principal business adviser to the Institute of Business Advisers Southern Africa and the Institute of Directors Southern Africa.

Commenting on Dushnisky’s appointment, World Gold Council CE David Tait says he “brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience, which will greatly benefit our work in enabling greater recognition of gold as a mainstream asset and helping all stakeholders understand the enormous contribution that this industry makes to improve people’s lives”.

“I believe the World Gold Council has never been stronger and more influential than it is today and I look forward to further advancing the World Gold Council’s work,” adds Dushnisky.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

