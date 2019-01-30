http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.53 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 13.58 Change: 0.02
Au 1315.48 $/oz Change: 7.32
Pt 818.18 $/oz Change: 0.66
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

AngloGold soil study in Colombia halted pending review after mining ban

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

AngloGold soil study in Colombia halted pending review after mining ban

30th January 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BOGOTA – Miner AngloGold Ashanti said on Tuesday it has halted a soil study at a site in Colombia after the town's mayor issued a suspension order because of a recent mining ban.

Work at the site in Jerico, Antioquia province, was stopped on Monday and the project will remain halted pending a review by the province's tribunal, AngloGold said.

Advertisement

The company was not carrying out mining exploration at the site, but previous exploration by AngloGold subsidiary Minera de Cobre Quebradona indicates the larger area has some five-million tonnes of copper reserves, the company said.

AngloGold said in a statement that it was conducting the study to "determine the viability of a possible future installation of infrastructure."

Advertisement

The mayor's office in Jerico, where the local legislature recently voted to ban mining, could not immediately be reached for comment. The mayor was quoted by local radio RCN saying that AngloGold had not complied with the exploration ban.

A wave of environmentally focused anti-mining referendums that bar mining and oil extraction had worried investors in Colombia until the constitutional court ruled last year that local votes cannot halt energy projects.

AngloGold was forced to suspend a potentially $2-billion project in the town of Cajamarca in 2017 because of a vote there.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.513 4.348s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close