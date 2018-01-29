Anglo to sell New Largo assets for R850m

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE- and JSE-listed Anglo American will sell its New Largo thermal coal assets, which are held by its 73%-held subsidiary Anglo American Inyosi Coal, to New Largo Coal, which is owned by Seriti Resources, Coalzar and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), for R850-million.

Seriti and Coalzar are majority owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged South Africans.

Advertisement



“I am delighted to announce the sale of New Largo to a new majority black-owned and -managed company. Together, Seriti, Coalzar and the IDC have excellent operating and management capabilities to develop and operate New Largo optimally and sustainably into the future,” Anglo deputy chairperson Norman Mbazima said in a statement.

He added that the sale delivered on Anglo’s strategy of disposing of its State-owned Eskom-tied coal assets.

Advertisement



New Largo’s principal asset is a 585-million-tonne coal resource that is well-positioned to supply Eskom's new Kusile power station, in Mpumalanga.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.