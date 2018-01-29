http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1346.69 $/oz Change: -8.87
Pt 1008.00 $/oz Change: -10.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Johannesburg|Anglo American Inyosi Coal|Coal|Eskom|Industrial|Industrial Development Corporation|New Largo|New Largo Coal|Power|Resources|Seriti Resources|Kusile Power Station|Norman Mbazima
|Coal|Eskom|Industrial|Power|Resources|||
johannesburg|anglo-american-inyosi-coal|coal|eskom|industrial|industrial-development-corporation|new-largo|new-largo-coal|power|resources|seriti-resources|kusile-power-station|norman-mbazima
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Anglo to sell New Largo assets for R850m

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Anglo to sell New Largo assets for R850m

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Norman Mbazima

29th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – LSE- and JSE-listed Anglo American will sell its New Largo thermal coal assets, which are held by its 73%-held subsidiary Anglo American Inyosi Coal, to New Largo Coal, which is owned by Seriti Resources, Coalzar and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), for R850-million.

Seriti and Coalzar are majority owned and controlled by historically disadvantaged South Africans.

Advertisement

“I am delighted to announce the sale of New Largo to a new majority black-owned and -managed company. Together, Seriti, Coalzar and the IDC have excellent operating and management capabilities to develop and operate New Largo optimally and sustainably into the future,” Anglo deputy chairperson Norman Mbazima said in a statement.

He added that the sale delivered on Anglo’s strategy of disposing of its State-owned Eskom-tied coal assets.

Advertisement

New Largo’s principal asset is a 585-million-tonne coal resource that is well-positioned to supply Eskom's new Kusile power station, in Mpumalanga.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.154 1.047s - 248pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close