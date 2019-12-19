Anglo firms up technology advance with space boffins

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified mining company Anglo American has announced a $13.5-million agreement with First Mode to develop innovative technology for the mining industry.

First Mode, of Seattle, which has been working with Anglo to develop the world’s biggest hydrogen haul truck for Anglo American Platinum in Limpopo, will be supporting projects across FutureSmart Mining™, Anglo’s programme to meet mining’s sustainability challenges.

Advertisement



Founded by members of the Planetary Resources asteroid mining venture, First Mode will be innovating for the mining industry under the three-year deal, notes Alan Boyle in GeekWire, which adds that the company has been providing design, engineering and system development services for projects including NASA’s next Mars rover, the Psyche mission to an iron-rich asteroid, the Europa Clipper spacecraft and a proposed moon rover.

The terrestrial work First Mode will do for Anglo includes technology trade studies, engineering design, prototypical developments, technology demonstrations, delivery of integrated systems and deployment to Anglo’s diamond, platinum, copper and iron-ore sites around the world.

Advertisement



Anglo technical director Tony O’Neill described the work as supporting Anglo’s trajectory towards carbon-neutral mining and First Mode president and chief engineer Chris Voorhees noted that the development of the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine truck was an important step in making mining carbon-neutral from start-to-finish.

First Mode business development VP Rhae Adams added: “Experts have made it clear that we have to move away from fossil fuels, and even though higher demand for renewables means we’ll have to mine more of these materials, it’s worth that effort. The important thing, then, is to make that mining process as environmentally friendly as possible.”

The ’first motion’ of the hydrogen powered truck is expected in 2020, followed by a testing and validation programme at the Mogalakwena platinum group metals mine in Limpopo, after which the trucks are expected to be deployed at other Anglo operations.

Operational performance of the converted truck is expected to be the same or better than the original diesel trucks, with the additional benefits of cleaner air, less noise and lower maintenance costs.