Anglo delivers $3.5bn profit, declares final dividend

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified mining company Anglo American delivered 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of $3.5-billion, in line with the prior year.

The company, headed by CEO Mark Cutifani, generated underlying earnings of $10-billion, a 9% increase, and $2.3-billion of attributable free cash flow.

Net debt increased to $4.6-billion, equal to less than 0.5x underlying earnings owing to investment in growth opportunities.

The company proposed a final dividend of $0.47 a share, consistent with its 40% payout policy.

The basic headline earnings a share of $2.74 compared with $2.04 in 2018.