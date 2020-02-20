Anglo delivers $3.5bn profit, declares final dividend

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified mining company Anglo American delivered 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of $3.5-billion, in line with the prior year.
The company, headed by CEO Mark Cutifani, generated underlying earnings of $10-billion, a 9% increase, and $2.3-billion of attributable free cash flow.
Net debt increased to $4.6-billion, equal to less than 0.5x underlying earnings owing to investment in growth opportunities.
The company proposed a final dividend of $0.47 a share, consistent with its 40% payout policy.
The basic headline earnings a share of $2.74 compared with $2.04 in 2018.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here