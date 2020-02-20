https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.25 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 15.06 Change: -0.07
Au 1606.71 $/oz Change: -1.07
Pt 995.09 $/oz Change: -14.82
 
Home / Sector News / Ferrous Metals / Manganese← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Anglo delivers $3.5bn profit, declares final dividend

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Anglo delivers $3.5bn profit, declares final dividend

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Creamer Media
Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani

20th February 2020

By: Martin Creamer
Creamer Media Editor

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified mining company Anglo American delivered 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of $3.5-billion, in line with the prior year.

The company, headed by CEO Mark Cutifani, generated underlying earnings of $10-billion, a 9% increase, and $2.3-billion of attributable free cash flow.

Advertisement

Net debt increased to $4.6-billion, equal to less than 0.5x underlying earnings owing to investment in growth opportunities.

The company proposed a final dividend of $0.47 a share, consistent with its 40% payout policy.

Advertisement

The basic headline earnings a share of $2.74 compared with $2.04 in 2018.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.203 0.96s - 269pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close