http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.68 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 11.93 Change: 0.00
Au 1323.69 $/oz Change: 1.96
Pt 972.00 $/oz Change: 2.67
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Amsterdam|Gold|Johannesburg|Amsterdam Trade Bank|Bank Of Azerbaijan|Business|Copper|Credit Bank|Exploration|Financial|Gazprombank|Pasha Bank|PROJECT|Azerbaijan|Switzerland|Gedabek Mine|Reza Vaziri
Gold||Business|Copper|Exploration|Financial|PROJECT|||
amsterdam|gold|johannesburg|amsterdam-trade-bank|bank-of-azerbaijan|business|copper|credit-bank|exploration|financial|gazprombank|pasha-bank|project|azerbaijan|switzerland|gedabek-mine|reza-vaziri
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Anglo Asian to refinance debt, releases $8.4m for expansion plans

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Anglo Asian to refinance debt, releases $8.4m for expansion plans

12th February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed gold, copper and silver producer Anglo Asian on Monday announced a refinancing package to replace the majority of its existing loans, which not only lowers the cost of its debt, but also allows for the redeployment of capital for exploration and optimisation plans.

The Azerbaijan-focused company said it had entered into a syndicated, two-year term loan facility with Pasha Bank as arranger for up to $15-million at a 7% a year fixed interest rate.

Advertisement

A total of $13.47-million of the facility would be used to repay existing loans to Amsterdam Trade Bank, Gazprombank (Switzerland), Reza Vaziri (Anglo Asian CEO) and Yapi Credit Bank.

A $2.1-million loan with the International Bank of Azerbaijan would not be refinanced, but the interest rate has been reduced from 12% to 7%.

Advertisement

Following the refinancing, debt principal repayments would be reduced to $5.1-million, releasing $8.4-million to support expansion and optimisation initiatives at the Gedabek project.

The refinancing facility would save estimated interest payments of $0.1-million this year.

“The facility is unsecured and there are no financial covenants, which demonstrates the confidence that Pasha Bank and others have in our business. This is, to our knowledge, the first time a syndicated loan has been arranged in Azerbaijan, which again confirms the company as a first mover in the country,” Vaziri said in a statement.

Anglo Asian reported last week that it expected 2018 to be the “year of delivery”, forecasting significantly higher production from the Gedabek mine. The guidance for the mine is 78 000 to 84 000 gold equivalent ounces, the mid-point of which is more than 13% higher than 2017’s production of 71 461 gold equivalent ounces.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.299 1.168s - 612pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close