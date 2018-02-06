http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1343.11 $/oz Change: 8.51
Pt 996.50 $/oz Change: 4.61
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Copper|Mining|Underground|Gedabek Mine|Reza Vaziri
Gold||Copper|Mining|Underground||
gold|johannesburg|copper|mining|underground|gedabek-mine|reza-vaziri
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Anglo Asian plans higher production this year

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Anglo Asian plans higher production this year

6th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Azerbaijan-focused gold, copper and silver miner Anglo Asian is forecasting higher production for 2018, on the back of last year’s optimisation initiatives at the Gedabek mine and the continuation of production from the Ugur openpit and Gadir underground mines.

The Gedabek main openpit will also resume mining this year, the Aim-listed company reported on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“2018 is shaping up to be a year of delivery for Anglo Asian with production of between 78 000 to 84 000 gold equivalent ounces planned by our operational team. The mid-point of this guidance is over 13% higher than 2017’s production and continues the upward trajectory from last year, which we believe will continue in the coming years,” said CEO Reza Vaziri.

Anglo Asian produced 71 461 gold equivalent ounces in 2017.

Advertisement

The guidance for 2018 comprises 64 000 oz to 70 000 oz of gold and between 2 100 t to 2 300 t of copper.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.159 0.825s - 250pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close