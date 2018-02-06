Anglo Asian plans higher production this year

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Azerbaijan-focused gold, copper and silver miner Anglo Asian is forecasting higher production for 2018, on the back of last year’s optimisation initiatives at the Gedabek mine and the continuation of production from the Ugur openpit and Gadir underground mines.

The Gedabek main openpit will also resume mining this year, the Aim-listed company reported on Tuesday.

“2018 is shaping up to be a year of delivery for Anglo Asian with production of between 78 000 to 84 000 gold equivalent ounces planned by our operational team. The mid-point of this guidance is over 13% higher than 2017’s production and continues the upward trajectory from last year, which we believe will continue in the coming years,” said CEO Reza Vaziri.

Anglo Asian produced 71 461 gold equivalent ounces in 2017.

The guidance for 2018 comprises 64 000 oz to 70 000 oz of gold and between 2 100 t to 2 300 t of copper.