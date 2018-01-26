Anglo American wins two licences to expand in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO – Anglo American on Friday clinched two long-awaited environmental licenses that pave the way for the global mining company to expand its Minas-Rio iron-ore mine in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Minas Gerais environmental regulator Semad granted a pre-installation and installation permit to the miner for the project, which would boost output capacity by about 56%, once the miner receives an additional operating permit.

