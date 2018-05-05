Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus

http://www.miningweekly.com
5th May 2018

By: Reuters

BENGALURU – Diversified miner Anglo American said on Friday it will end its investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus Mining.

 

"We are exiting our small minority shareholding in Nautilus, as part of the prioritisation of our portfolio on our largest and greatest potential resource assets," Anglo spokesperson James Wyatt-Tilby said, confirming a report in the Financial Times.

Anglo has a 4% stake in Toronto-listed Nautilus. Nautilus mines offshore in Papua New Guinea and Australia for minerals such as copper, gold, nickel and cobalt.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

