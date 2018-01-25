http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.81 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 11.90 Change: 0.02
Au 1345.10 $/oz Change: -1.27
Pt 1011.00 $/oz Change: 1.99
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|ANGLO AMERICAN|Coal|Copper|Eskom|Export|Kumba Iron Ore|Platinum|Australia|Brazil|Canada|Chile|Products|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|Mark Cutifani
|Coal|Copper|Eskom|Export|Platinum||Products|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|
johannesburg|anglo-american-company|coal|copper|eskom|export|kumba-iron-ore|platinum|australia-country|brazil|canada|chile|products|iron-ore|iron-ore-person|mark-cutifani
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Anglo American delivers increased output for most products in 2017

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Anglo American delivers increased output for most products in 2017

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws
Anglo American CEO MArk Cutifani

25th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Despite removing higher-cost platinum and metallurgical coal volumes, LSE- and JSE-listed Anglo American has reported a 5% rise in total production on a copper equivalent basis in 2017.

“We have delivered another strong operating performance in 2017. The 5% increase for the full-year reflects our ongoing focus on productivity and was achieved despite the removal of unprofitable and higher-cost platinum and metallurgical coal volumes, consistent with our disciplined, value-led approach to production,” said CEO Mark Cutifani.

Advertisement

The company highlighted the ramp-up of the Gahcho Kue diamond mine, in Canada, and the Grosvenor coal mine, in Australia, which made positive contributions to the full-year output, while a strong performance at the Sishen iron-ore mine delivered an 8% increase in subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore’s output.

The company highlighted a record quarter of nickel production at 11 400 t during the fourth quarter of the year, owing to improved operational stability. Full-year output increased 5% to 43 800 t.

Advertisement

Barro Alto produced 9 100 t and Codemin produced 2 300 t during the quarter under review. Both mines are located in Brazil.

Anglo American reported a marginal increase in copper output to 148 600 t during the fourth quarter of the year, taking full-year production to 579 300 t.

The group’s copper mines are located in Chile.

Collahuasi achieved record production of 63 500 t during the quarter and 230 500 t for the year, driven by continued strong plant performance and higher grades.

Los Bronces also delivered a solid operational performance, with output of 75 400 t during the quarter under review, and 308 300 t for the full-year, a 3% decrease on the prior year.

El Soldado production decreased by 29% to 9 700 t for the quarter and by 11% to 40 500 t for the year.

Meanwhile, Export metallurgical coal production decreased by 8% to 4.9-million tonnes during the fourth quarter and by 11% to 19.6-million tonnes for the full-year, owing to an extended longwall move at Grosvenor in the fourth quarter and lower production at Dawson, in Australia.

Primary export thermal coal production decreased by 6% to four-million tonnes in the quarter under review and increased by 5% to 15.8-million tonnes for the full year.

Anglo American also reported a 21% decrease in Eskom-related production to 5.9-million tonnes in the fourth quarter and a 13% decrease to 26-million tonnes for the full-year, owing to the end of mine life of the Eskom dedicated pit at Khwezela, lower Eskom offtake from New Vaal and reserve constraints at Kriel as the mine approaches the end its life.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.357 1.171s - 610pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close